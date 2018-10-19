Hamilton (knee) is expected to undergo an MRI on Friday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Hamilton sustained what appeared to be an ugly injury in Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals when another player inadvertently rolled into his right leg while he was making a fair catch on a punt. Though the extent of Hamilton's injury won't be known until after the results of the MRI are read, initial indications suggest he could be dealing with an MCL sprain, according to Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com.

