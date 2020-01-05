Hamilton caught 28 of 52 passes for 297 yards an a touchdown during the 2019 season.

Hamilton hadn't done much for most of the season, but showed some life during Denver's final two games, 39.2% of his catches and 43.8% of his yards came in wins of Detroit and Oakland. Though he seemed to have fallen out of favor with Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen, 28 of his 52 targets came during Drew Lock's five-game audition. Hamilton is a nice option short and over the middle, but doesn't seem to be an ideal option to stretch the field opposite Courtland Sutton. He may actually be well served if Denver, as expected, looks to upgrade the WR2 spot. With an extra threat on the outside, Hamilton and his rapport with Lock may have more room to damage with over the middle.