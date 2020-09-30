Hamilton did not garner a target during Sunday's 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay.
Hamilton fielded 19 percent of the offensive snaps against the Buccaneers, but Diontae Spencer (one target) was the next-most involved receiver behind starters Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler. Even with Courtland Sutton (knee-ACL) unavailable for the rest of the season, it appears Hamilton may be no more than a peripheral contributor to the Broncos' passing game at this point. He has six targets through the first three weeks of 2020, with Denver heading into a Thursday night matchup against the Jets.
