Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Signs rookie contract

Hamilton has inked his rookie contract, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Second-round pick Courtland Sutton's size and circus catches will get a lot of the attention this offseason, but Hamilton is a solid bet to contribute just as much, if not more, as a rookie. Hamilton is precisely the kind of big-bodied, sure-handed slot the Broncos had hoped Bennie Fowler could develop into. Per Pro Football Focus, Hamilton ranked second among draft-eligible receivers in teammate passer rating when targeted in the slot last season. Hamilton in the slot could help keep starters Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders in their typical spots on the outside.