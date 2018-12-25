Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Six catches in third straight
Hamilton hauled in six of his nine targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-14 loss to the Raiders.
Hamilton got open as he was headed out of the left side of the end zone but made the seven-yard catch to get the Broncos for the first time all day in the third quarter. The 23-year-old has provided a consistent target for Case Keenum since Emmanuel Sanders went down with an Achilles injury and how has at least six catches and 40 yards in each of Denver's last three games to go with two scores. The 2018 fourth-round pick will try to close out the regular season in similar fashion with a home matchup against the Chargers in Week 17.
