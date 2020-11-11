Hamilton caught both of his targets for a total of 12 yards during Sunday's 34-27 loss in Atlanta.

Hamilton followed up arguably the best performance of his career against the Chargers were with a quiet afternoon against the Falcons. Tim Patrick's return to the lineup and the increasing comfort rookies Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are finding in the offense certainly contributed to the modest production. Looking forward to Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, it will be interesting to see how Albert Okwuegbunam's season-ending knee injury impacts Hamilton. Though the two play different positions, Hamilton is a strong blocker in the run game while offering more pass-catching ability than TE2 Nick Vannett.