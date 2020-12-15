Hamilton caught his lone target, a 13-yard gain, during Sunday' 32-27 win over Carolina.

Entering Sunday, Hamilton had not recorded a reception since Week 10 against Las Vegas. He saw just one target during that stretch. Though the streak is over, Hamilton is still not a great gamble heading into Saturday's matchup against Buffalo -- especially with the continued growth of rookie KJ Hamler. Hamilton has topped 20 yards just three times this season and has seen more than three targets in a game just twice.

