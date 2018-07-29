Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Starting strong
Though not the same kind of athlete, Hamilton is ahead of fellow rookie Courtland Sutton when it comes to the finer points of playing receiver, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.
This development should be of no surprise to most fans as Denver's brass made it clear following the draft that Hamilton won them over as the perceived best route-runner of the Senior Bowl. With a no clear hierarchy among the pool of young targets behind veterans Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, it should surprise no one if Hamilton ends up as the No. 3 option this season, even if Sutton appears to be the bigger star longterm. Hamilton's strong hands and experience in the slot should be of particular interest for a Denver team that has garnered absolutely putrid production out of its No. 3 targets in recent seasons.
