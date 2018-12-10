Hamilton brought in seven of nine targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 20-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Hamilton co-led the Broncos in receptions, helping them make up for the absence of Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) in their first game without the latter in the lineup. The rookie from Penn State's reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all career highs, and his one-yard touchdown reception with 3:53 remaining brought Denver to within six points. Hamilton's ability to take advantage of extra snaps was certainly encouraging, giving him a solid fantasy outlook heading into a Week 15 battle against the Browns next Saturday night.