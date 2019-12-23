Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Tallies first receiving TD of 2019
Hamilton caught all six of his targets for 65 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-17 win against Detroit.
The 24-year-old wideout was trending towards a breakout performance, as his nine targets last week against Kansas City topped his previous season high by three. He was once again highly involved Sunday, tying Tim Patrick for second on the team with six targets and finishing just one notch behind Kenny Golladay for a game-high 66 receiving yards. Hamilton closed out the 2018 campaign as one of the more productive receivers in fantasy, racking up 25 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns over the final quarter of the regular season. He has a solid chance to wrap up 2019 with a bang as well, taking on an Oakland defense in Week 17 that ranks 27th against the pass.
