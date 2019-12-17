Hamilton caught two of nine targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.

Rookie Drew Lock looked Hamilton's way early and often Sunday with minimal results. Some of those miscues were poor passes by Lock, good plays by the Kansas City defense, and Hamilton definitely alligator-armed one or two in Sunday's snowy conditions. As the season winds down, it's been a disappointing sophomore season for Hamilton after the promise he showed to end his rookie campaign. If you're feeling optimistic, you can look at Lock's first three starts, see that Hamilton has been targeted 16 times and figure that, with the season ending at home against Detroit and Oakland, owners of the league's 31st and 27th-ranked pass defenses, respectively, Hamilton will have a shot to end 2019 on a high note.