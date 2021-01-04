Hamilton caught two of six targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 32-31 loss to Las Vegas.

Hamilton was pushed into the WR2 role mid-game after Tim Patrick went down with a foot injury. He was unable to capitalize, misconnecting with Drew Lock on a couple of deep balls down thee sideline. Hamilton enters a contract year in 2021 and, though he's had strong chemistry with Lock, faces a crowded receiving corps with the return of Courtland Sutton (knee) and KJ Hamler (concussion).