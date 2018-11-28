Hamilton caught one of two passes for 13 yards during Sunday's 24-17 win over Pittsburgh.

Case Keenum found Hamilton for a quick pass on third down early in the fourth quarter, springing a Denver touchdown drive to take the lead. Hamilton was thought to be the more polished of Denver's rookie receivers, but Courtland Sutton has put up the big plays. Expect Hamilton and his strong route-running to be a factor down the stretch, though, as Keenum, now without tight end Jeff Heuerman (ribs/lung) for the year, needs reliable underneath options. Hamilton seems to fit the bill and first up is a Bengals pass defense ranked 31st in the league surrendering 292 yards per game.