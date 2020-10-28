Hamilton snared two of his three targets for 26 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Hamilton's reception and yardage totals from Week 7 mark season highs for the Penn State product, though it's been an inefficient year overall. He's hauled in just five of the 14 total passes thrown his way in 2020, while a 4.1 yards-per-target average severely caps his fantasy upside heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Chargers.