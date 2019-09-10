Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Two catches in season opener
Hamilton caught two of four targets for five yards in Monday's 24-16 loss to the Raiders.
Hamilton further established that he's the No. 3 wideout in this offense, and he was also out-targeted by rookie TE Noah Fant (five) and RB Phillip Lindsay (six). The second-year pro has high-target potential if Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders can stretch the field, but for now he looks like an afterthought and not a viable option in fantasy.
