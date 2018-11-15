Hamilton (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hamilton was sidelined for the Broncos' last two games with a sprained MCL, but the wideout seems to be feeling good coming out of the team's Week 10 bye. After logging a limited practice Wednesday, Hamilton upped his activity for the Broncos' second session of the week to eliminate any concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Per Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com, coach Vance Joseph confirmed Thursday that the rookie will have an expanded role now that he's healthy again, so it wouldn't be surprised if Hamilton settled in as the team's No. 3 receiver ahead of Tim Patrick. Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton are locked in as Denver's starting receivers.

