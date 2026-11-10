The Broncos acquired Henley from the Chargers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Denver will surrender a pair of mid-round picks to bring him aboard, Henley is viewed merely as a depth piece at middle linebacker behind established starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. A full-time player for the Chargers over the past two-plus seasons, Henley had recorded 51 tackles (21 solo), 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception through eight games in 2026.