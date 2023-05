Dallas has agreed to a contract with Denver as an undrafted free agent, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Daniels bounced around several schools during his collegiate career before playing his senior season at Jackson State. He recorded 692 yards and six touchdowns on 63 receptions in 2022. As one of 13 wide receivers on the roster, it will not be an easy task for him to ultimately suit up for Week 1, but the rookie will have an opportunity to make an impression going forward.