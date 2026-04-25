The Broncos selected Bentley in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 256th overall.

Bentley's big numbers from the 2025 season were undermined by the fact that he did next to nothing in any of the prior seasons, and by the time Bentley started producing for Utah he already had a big age advantage over most of the competition, cheapening the value of that otherwise noteworthy receiving production (48 catches for 620 yards and eight touchdowns on 80 targets). Even with quality workout metrics at 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, Bentley will likely begin his NFL career as a practice squad type yet will turn 26 this winter, so he doesn't have much development time on his side.