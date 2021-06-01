Risner is back at practice after recovering from COVID-19, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Risner missed all of practice last week after catching COVID-19 in between his two vaccine shots. He has cleared protocols and should be fine going forward. The third year offensive guard is expected to start on the Denver offensive line again next season.
