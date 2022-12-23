Risner (foot) returned to practice Friday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
After missing Thursday's practice session with a foot injury, Risner was back on the field Friday, making it likely that he'll be able to play Sunday versus the Broncos. If he is ultimately unable to go, Luke Wattenberg would start in his place at left guard.
More News
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Will be available vs. Cardinals•
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Could return for Week 15•
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Sidelined for first time this year•
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Will play Monday•
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Chance to play Monday•
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Still not practicing Friday•