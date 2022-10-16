Risner (back) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Chargers.
Risner sat out practice Thursday and Friday due to back tightness, but he logged a limited session Saturday and still has a shot to play Monday. However, if he's sidelined, look for Graham Glasgow to replace him at left guard.
