Risner (shoulder/back) is questionable for Sunday's against the Cardinals.
Risner missed his first game of the season in Week 14 against the Chiefs. However, he practiced in limited fashion throughout the week and could return to his starting role at left guard against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Sidelined for first time this year•
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Will play Monday•
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Chance to play Monday•
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Still not practicing Friday•
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Earning praise from new coach•