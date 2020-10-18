Risner (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos will be depleted on the offensive line so long as Risner is unavailable, though there remains a possibility he can relieve backup left guard Austin Schlottmann during the course of the second half. Denver's offensive line allowed two sacks on QB Drew Lock through the first three quarters of play Sunday, but also carved the way to 119 team rushing yards during that span.