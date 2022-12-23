Risner (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

After missing Thursday's practice session with the foot injury, Risner was back on the field Friday, making it likely that he'll be able to play Sunday versus the Broncos. Official word on Risner's status will come when Denver releases its inactive list 90 minutes before the 4:30 p.m. ET Christmas Day kickoff.