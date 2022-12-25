Risner (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Risner, who originally entered the Christmas Day matchup versus Los Angeles with a questionable designation due to a foot injury, is now slated to continue operating as Denver's starting left guard in Week 16.
