Broncos' Dalton Risner: Heads to Mile High City

The Broncos selected Risner in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 41st overall.

The Kansas State product is a steal for the Broncos at this stage of the draft. A four-year starter with 37 games of experience at right tackle and 13 games at center, Risner brings experience along with grit and technique. Risner showed surprising athleticism at the combine, too, notching a broad jump in the 87th percentile among tackles and a short shuttle that was also in the 87th percentile, per MockDraftable.com. He will likely challenge Ja'Wuan James for playing time at right tackle in Denver in 2019.