Risner (lower leg) is hopeful he can play in Sunday's game against the Browns, Troy Renck of thedenverchannel.com reports.

Risner had his ankle stepped on by a teammate in a pile during Sunday's loss to the Colts. He was subsequently seen wearing a walking boot following the game. While he remains hopeful to play Week 9, his status will have to be monitored throughout the week. Austin Schlottmann would be in line to replace him at left guard should he end up being unable to give it a go.