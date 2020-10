Coach Vic Fangio said Risner (shoulder) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. "We're hopeful that he'll play, but it's questionable," Fangio said.

Risner under went an MRI on his injured shoulder Monday, as it appears there was not significant damage on the injury. Risner was forced out of last week's game against the Patriots, and if he's forced to miss more time, Austin Schlottmann is in line to take over left guard duties.