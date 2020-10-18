Risner will undergo an MRI on his injured shoulder Monday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. "I am always optimistic. But it's too soon to tell (on diagnosis)," Risner said Sunday.

Risner suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's win over the Patriots and failed to return. The hope is that the injury isn't serious, but expect the team to update Risner's status in the coming days. Austin Schlottmann took over at left guard Sunday, and he'd be the favorite to do so again should Risner miss anymore time.