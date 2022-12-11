site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Sidelined for first time this year
Risner (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Risner is now in line to miss his first game of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of a shoulder issue. Netane Muti appears like the likely candidate to fill the vacated left guard role this weekend.
