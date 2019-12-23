Play

Risner didn't play the second half of Sunday's 27-17 win over the Lions due to an illness, which he dealt with all week, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Risner was able to get through the first half, but following the break, Patrick Morris filled in at left guard. Considering this has been a lingering sickness, Risner's status for the season finale against Oakland is uncertain.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends