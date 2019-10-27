Risner (lower leg) was seen in a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Risner briefly left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, but played through the pain. The fact that he was seen in a walking boot suggests he could be dealing with a substantial injury, but the team will likely look to get an MRI or X-rays before making the announcement on Risner's injury.