Risner suffered a strained UCL in his left elbow during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and is expected to miss the regular-season finale against the Chargers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Risner has started all but one game for the Broncos this season. With the left guard now likely to be ruled out at some point before Sunday's regular-season finale, Luke Wattenberg should be in line to start versus the Bolts.