Risner (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus Arizona, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
After sitting out of Denver's loss versus Kansas City in Week 14, Risner appears poised to play in Week 15. He should start at left guard Sunday and give a boost to the Brett Rypien-led Broncos offense.
