Crockett (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Crockett suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the 2022 season, so this move was simply a formality to open a roster spot. It's a tough break for the second-year pro, who was likely to serve primarily in a special teams role. Max Borghi was signed to replenish Denver's depth at running back.