Crockett (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Crockett suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the 2022 season, so this move was simply a formality to open a roster spot. It's a tough break for the second-year pro, who was likely to serve primarily in a special teams role. Max Borghi was signed to replenish Denver's depth at running back.
More News
-
Broncos' Damarea Crockett: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Broncos' Damarea Crockett: Suffers injury•
-
Broncos' Damarea Crockett: Sticking in Denver•
-
Damarea Crockett: Reverts to Broncos' practice squad•
-
Broncos' Damarea Crockett: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Damarea Crockett: Added to Broncos' practice squad•