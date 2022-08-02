Crockett (knee) left practice early Tuesday and will need an MRI, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Crockett appeared in 12 games for the Broncos last season, mostly chipping in on special teams. The 24-year-old re-upped with the team on a reserve/future deal in January, and he was expected to compete with Mike Boone and Tyreik McAllister for a roster spot.

More News