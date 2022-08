Crockett announced that he's done for the season after having suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

With Crockett set to miss the 2022 season, Mike Boone and Tyreik McAllister are currently on hand as complementary options behind Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. However, look for the Broncos to add further backfield depth in the coming days.