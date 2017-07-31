Mason signed with the Broncos on Saturday, Jon Heath of USA Today reports.

Mason's deal comes just days after it was reported Shane Ray would miss roughly 6-8 weeks with a wrist injury. Although Mason is expected to pick up some of the slack in the meantime, there's no guarantees the former indoor football standout will make the final roster. Mason has dealt with a fair share of ailments during his football career and found himself on the outside looking in after injuring his knee with the Bears in 2016. If he stays healthy, Mason will likely have a fair shot to earn a roster spot come September.