Coach Vance Joseph left open the possibility that Stewart (neck) might miss time after the safety exited Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals with a stinger, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. "We'll see about that," Joseph said, regarding Stewart's availability for Week 8 against the Chiefs.

The stinger was the third that Stewart has suffered in as many games, which could prompt the Broncos to give him some time off to recover from the recurring issue. If Stewart is ultimately held out in Week 8, Will Parks would likely start alongside Justin Simmons at safety.