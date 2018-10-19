Broncos' Darian Stewart: Could miss time with neck stinger
Coach Vance Joseph left open the possibility that Stewart (neck) might miss time after the safety exited Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals with a stinger, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. "We'll see about that," Joseph said, regarding Stewart's availability for Week 8 against the Chiefs.
The stinger was the third that Stewart has suffered in as many games, which could prompt the Broncos to give him some time off to recover from the recurring issue. If Stewart is ultimately held out in Week 8, Will Parks would likely start alongside Justin Simmons at safety.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....