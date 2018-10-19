Stewart (neck) exited Thursday's win over the Cardinals after suffering a stinger, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Stewart apparently dealt with a similar injury last week, which is some cause for concern. The 30-year-old played seven defensive snaps and did not return after aggravating the injury mid-way through the first quarter. Will Parks played 60 of 66 defensive snaps Thursday and would likely take over the starting role at strong safety should Stewart be forced to miss some time.

