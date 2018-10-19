Broncos' Darian Stewart: Downgraded to out
Stewart (neck) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Stewart and the Broncos will be hoping that the safety did not sustain a serious injury. Will Parks has played a vast majority of snaps in place of Stewart and figures to remain doing so as long as the latter remains out.
