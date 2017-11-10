Broncos' Darian Stewart: Full participant Thursday
Stewart (thigh) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Stewart was limited in practice Wednesday so his full participation Thursday is a reassuring sign for Denver. Barring any major setbacks, the veteran safety should resume his starting role -- as he's been playing upwards of 60 snaps a contest the past couple of weeks.
