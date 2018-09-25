Broncos' Darian Stewart: Leads team in tackles
Stewart recorded nine tackles (six solo) across 63 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
The Broncos struggled to contain the Ravens offense on Sunday, but Stewart was one of the lone bright spots in the secondary, as his nine tackles led the team. He, along with the rest of the Broncos' secondary, will have their hands full Monday night against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-flying offense.
