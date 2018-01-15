Stewart recorded 52 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, five passes defended, and three interceptions in 2017.

Stewart ended the year leading the No Fly Zone in interceptions. Stewart was the man over the top in recent seasons with T.J. Ward roaming underneath, but saw a more diversified role with a more coverage-savvy partner in Justin Simmons in 2017. Stewart made some uncharacteristic blown assignments that led to big plays for opponents in 2017 and his age, 29, will make some wonder if Denver should cut bait and look toward a youth movement at safety with Simmons, Will Parks, and Jamal Carter. The savings probably wouldn't match the loss in productivity as Stewart has showed himself to be a consistent cog in Denver's defense.