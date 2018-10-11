Broncos' Darian Stewart: Nursing foot injury
Stewart was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
It's unclear as to how severe Stewart's foot injury is at the moment. Perhaps more details will emerge as Sunday inches closer. Should Stewart find himself unable to suit up for Sunday's game, Will Parks could witness a boost in responsibility.
More News
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Leads team in tackles•
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Nabs three picks in 2017•
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Full participant Thursday•
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Will start Sunday•
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Expected to face Cowboys•
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...