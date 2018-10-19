Stewart is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Cardinals with a neck injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Stewart was shaken up and evaluated in the medical tent after making a tackle in the first quarter. Given the risky nature of neck injuries, it would not be surprising to see the Broncos keep the 30-year-old out for the rest of the game. Will Parks is in line to fill in at strong safety as long as Stewart is off the field.

