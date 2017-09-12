Broncos' Darian Stewart: Questionable to return with groin injury
Stewart is considered questionable to return to Monday's game against the Chargers after injuring his groin, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Before sustaining the injury, Stewart was leading the team with five solo tackles. Jamal Carter is in line to see unexpected playing time if Stewart is unable to return Monday.
