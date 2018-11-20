Stewart tallied 10 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 23-22 victory over the Chargers.

Stewart -- along with Justin Simmons -- paced the Broncos defense with 10 tackles, which marked a season high for the nine-year veteran. It was his first game of 2018 with double-digit tackles, moving his total up to 39. The safety will look to keep it going on Sunday against the Steelers.

