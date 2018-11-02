Broncos' Darian Stewart: Ruled out again
Stewart (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Stewart continues to nurse a neck stinger sustained during Denver's win over the Cardinals in Week 7. Will Parks will slot into the starting lineup once more, and will attempt to contain a Texans air attack led by Deshaun Watson.
